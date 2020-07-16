  • SENSEX
Nazara Technologies completes majority stake acquisition in edutainment app Kiddopia

Updated : July 16, 2020 03:54 PM IST

Nazara Technologies, a leading global gaming and sports media company has completed its majority stake acquisition of 51 percent in Paper Boat Apps.
It has issued Nazara shares worth Rs 43 crores as part of its final tranche of the transaction.
This is Nazara’s second transaction in the year 2020, after undertaking a majority stake-holding in fantasy platform, Halaplay Technologies last month.
