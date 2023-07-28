Nawgati charts out expansion plans to scale up footprints in major cities

Looking ahead, Nawgati said it envisions expanding its platform to include a wide range of fuel outlets, making it a fuel-agnostic platform.

Nawgati, a home-grown innovative fuel aggregator start-up, has announced its expansion into major cities across the country. Built on state-of-the-art technology, Nawgati is revolutionising the fuelling experience for both fuel providers and end consumers, it said in a statement.

Following its Shark Tank Season 2 appearance, the company is now set to bring congestion management and compliance monitoring systems to Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities including but not limited to Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, Bhopal, Chennai, Pune, Lucknow, Patna and Jaipur.

Aalaap Nair, Vaibhav Kaushik and Aryan Sisodia founded Nawgati in 2019 with the mission to streamline fuel station operations, save valuable time for both fuel providers and consumers and significantly reduce congestion concurrently. Aaveg – Nawgati's flagship product, provides congestion monitoring and routing systems, enabling fuel stations to optimise their assets, monitor real-time congestion, and direct customers to less crowded stations nearby.

"Our mission at Nawgati is to transform the way fuel stations operate in India," said Co-founder Vaibhav Kaushik.

"Despite the rising prices of fuel, our roads are packed with vehicles and demand for fuel is higher than ever with long queues outside fuel stations. And with Aaveg, we aim to revolutionise the current overwhelming fuel station experience – making it efficient, convenient, and hassle-free," he said.

Looking ahead, Nawgati said it envisions expanding its platform to include a wide range of fuel outlets, making it a fuel-agnostic platform.

The company's product is live with Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) and Indian Oil (IOC) in the Delhi-NCR region. Nawgati is in discussions with other key players in the industry, including Mahanagar Gas, Sabarmati Gas, Gujarat Gas, Adani Gas, Think Gas, Green Gas, Torrent Gas, Vadodara Gas, Rajasthan State Gas, AG&P and Maharashtra Natural Gas.