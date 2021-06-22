Naukri turns cash cow for Info Edge, company plans to pump in more money into Shiksha

The Info Edge stock has risen more than 12 percent in the past month. The pure-play internet company which runs online portals like Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com and 99acres.com, reported its fourth-quarter numbers on June 21 and showed a net profit at Rs 306 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 119 crore, a rise of 157.11 percent compared annually.

Hitesh Oberoi, MD and CEO of Info Edge spoke about the company's outlook in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“Most investors see Info Edge as a sum of parts story. There is Naukri business which is our cash cow. In the last quarter, the recruitment business of Info Edge has generated Rs 195 crore of cash. That is funding all the investments that we made,” he said.

99acres and Jeevansathi were impacted because of COVID and the lockdown. Shiksha has not been impacted, he mentioned, while adding that the Shiksha model is different from other ed-tech players like Byju's and Simplilearn. The company plans to start pumping in more money into the Shiksha vertical.

“We were pleasantly surprised with the growth in Shiksha, it is growing at 50 percent,” he elaborated.

Info Edge plans to continue investing and hopes that it can fast.

"We hope to maintain the growth rates that we saw in Q4 and will try to further improve on them,” Oberoi said.

In terms of Policybazaar IPO timeline, he said, “It is yet to announce the dates. The board hasn’t taken a call on that.”

