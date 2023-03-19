National traders' body to hold retail summit in Delhi next month

During the conclave, CAIT and other traders will discuss ways and means to get “One nation — One Licenxe” implemented, as well as conduct a review of Acts and Rules governing trade.

The Confederation of All India Traders will hold its first ever National Retail Summit on April 18 and 19 in New Delhi in a bit to forge a bigger alliance of the Indian retail trade. The summit will see participation from t rade leaders from the transport, SMEs (small and medium enterprises), SHGs (self-help groups), non-corporate sector, and others.

During the conclave, CAIT and other traders will discuss ways and means to get “One nation — One Licenxe” implemented, as well as conduct a review of Acts and Rules governing trade.

These include:

Effective pension and insurance scheme for traders

Applicability of proposed Mediation Bill, Food Safety & Standards Act, Competition Act, BIS standards

Simplification of GST, need for a e-commerce policy and regulator

Faster acceptance & adoption of tigital technology and digital payments by trading community

Access to finance for SMEs, cyber security, curbing unethical e-commerce

Plans to promote women entrepreneurship, abolition of mandi cess and professional tax

Strengthening of NBFCs & MFIs, strengthening of distribution supply chain, protection against big manufacturers

CAIT is an umbrella body the aim of which is to "render best possible assistance to Trading Community; communicate with Administrators concerned to seek redress of legitimate grievances of Traders; impart education to Traders to upgrade their performance to render most satisfactory service to consumers by adhering to fair trading policy; lend full cooperation to the Govt. in streamlining existing system; organise seminars, conference and lectures etc. for imparting latest knowledge to traders about core issues concerning trading community; lay down code of conduct for Traders to pursue business activity based on integrity, fair play and render satisfactory service to consumers; render effective service to traders, units of CAIT have been setup in almost all the states and regular coordination is being maintained with them; adopt digitalisation, computerisation, adoption & acceptance of digital payments and other significant digital technology in existing business format of domestic trade of India; create an Indian E-Commerce Portal promoting Indian Goods; bring traders of the country on E commerce platform for adoption as an additional business avenue".