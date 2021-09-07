National Monetisation Pipeline: Here’s a deep-dive into airports and shipping

The government's Rs 6 lakh crore monetisation plan relies heavily on five sectors—roads, railways, airports, shipping and power—that contribute more than 80 percent to the monetisation blueprint. CNBC-TV18’s Anu Sharma puts a spotlight on airports and shipping.

CNBC-TV18’s Anu Sharma puts a spotlight on airports and shipping, the two infrastructure sectors that contribute over 5 percent to the Rs 6 lakh crore worth National Monetisation Pipeline.

First up, a look at the aviation sector, where the government is looking to get private players for 25 airports. This will lead to a 3.5 percent share of the sector under the monetisation plan. The government is looking at a monetisation value of nearly Rs 21,000 crore in this sector.

Looking at the breakup of the Rs 21,000 figure, Rs 10,000 crore is from government stake sale in four JV airports—Delhi, Mumbai Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The remaining Rs 10,782 crore is for private players that the government is looking to get for operating, maintenance and development of 25 airports, which are currently under government control. This will lead to an overall 18 percent of Airports Authority of India (AAI) assets under the monetisation programme.

For FY22, the government is looking to get private players for Bhubaneswar, Varanasi, Amritsar, Trichy, Indore and Raipur airports and for FY23 the government shall commence the bidding process for Calicut, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Madurai, Surat and Jodhpur airports.

