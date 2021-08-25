National Monetisation Pipeline: Experts evaluate opportunites for Indian infra

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Dinesh Arora, partner & leader-deals at PwC India and Shailesh Pathak, co-chairman of FICCI Transport Infrastructure Committee spoke at length about the opportunity for Indian infrastructure.

Under the National Monetisation Pipeline scheme, the Central government will monetise assets worth Rs 6 lakh crore between FY 2022 and FY 2025. The target for the current year is Rs 88,000 crore and it's set to double by the second fiscal.

First up, Pathak said, “The good thing about the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) is its over 4 years, it coterminous with the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and it has got an incentive programme for states and more than 26 states have already signed up. Therefore, I am optimistic about this fundraising.”

Meanwhile, Arora said that the NMP plan is a great opportunity and that they are already seeing a lot of interest.

“This plan gives a great opportunity to investors for a growth path in India and we are already seeing a lot of interest; a lot of people have come to us,” he said.

According to Arora, investor appetite is going to be higher as risks have been reduced via the NMP plan. “Traditionally, infrastructure always had a construction risk. Now, once you do this kind of deal where you are giving operating assets to be managed. You are taking off all the construction risk. So investor appetite is going to be much higher than it has been for anything else,” he said.

