The Prime Minister launched the national logistics policy on September 17, which seeks a unified regulatory environment for end-to-end logistics services and an overarching institutional framework that will govern the logistics sector. Details here

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 after the announcement, Prem Kishan Gupta, CMD of Gateway Distriparks said that the National Logistics Policy will do a lot for the company. He also discussed the benefits that the company expects from the new policy.

“The highlights of the National Logistics Policy - what has been done in the past and what is going to be in the future means a lot for us,” said Gupta.

Talking about the dedicated freight corridor, he said, “The Western dedicated freight corridor (DFC) and the eastern dedicated freight corridor are near completion. 70-75 percent of it is completed and the government has announced that in the next 12 months, all the three ports - Nhava Sheva, Pipavav and Mundra will be fully functional on DFC.”

According to him, combined spending on logistics will aid the industry.

He said, “If everything is available on one platform and there will be more spending on the infrastructure in the logistics side whether it is rail, road, sea, coastal shipping ways, air cargo. It is digitised. So, the movement will be faster.”

“We expect faster implementation of projects not only from the government side but on the private side also and that will result in a shorter time to ship out the goods both for exporters and even for domestic movement,” Gupta said.

National Logistics Policy: Key Takeaways

1) Will reduce the cost of logistics from 13-14 percent to single digits

2) Focus on digitisation, data-driven support systems

3) To build a Unified Logistics Interface Platform to bring all services into a single portal

4) E-Logs; a platform to take up operational issues directly with the government

5) 35 multi-modal logistical hubs are being made across India

For more details, watch the accompanying video