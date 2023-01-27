An expert committee submitted its draft in October 2021.
The Union Ministry of Power on Thursday sought comments from interested parties on the draft National Electricity Policy (NEP) by February 10. In a letter dated January 26 and addressed to the chairperson of the Central Electricity Authority and state departments, the ministry has requested comments on the draft NEP to be submitted via email within 15 days.
Per the letter, the ministry aims to create a "financially viable and environmentally sustainable power sector furthering energy security and providing reliable 24x7 power at a reasonable price."
Journey So Far
The ministry set up an expert committee in April 2021 to prepare and recommend the NEP. The committee submitted its draft in October 2021.
The Standing Committee on Energy 2021-22 of the 17th Lok Sabha had, in its original report, recommended a new electricity power and "expressed happiness" about the committee's formation.
The expert committee identified the following four objectives inline with their vision: decarbonisation — energy transition, resilient and flexible grid, the financial viability of the power sector and consumer-centric approach.
They finalised the draft after "detailed and extensive deliberations" with stakeholders such as central public sector undertakings, financial institutions, industry associations, state governments, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and Prayas, the power ministry claims.
