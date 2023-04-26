National Commission for Protection of Child Rights asks Bournvita to withdraw misleading ads

3 Min(s) Read
NCPCR’s notice comes weeks after a video by social media influencer Revant Himatsinghka calling high sugar content in Bournvita went viral.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice to confectionary major Mondelez following the Bournvita row asking the company to review and withdraw all misleading advertisements, packaging and labels.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India
Apr 26, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
New dividend, bonus shares policy in Gujarat: Here is how the listed entities stack up
Apr 26, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Karnataka's 4% Muslim reservation row — from history to election rhetoric
Apr 26, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Healthcare in the era of AI — Illumina Asia-Pac medical head on the expanded scope of precision medicine
Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The NCPCR is a statutory body constituted under the Section 3 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005 to protect child rights and other related matters in the country.
NCPCR’s notice comes weeks after a video by social media influencer Revant Himatsinghka calling high sugar content in Bournvita went viral.
In a notice dated April 21, addressed to Deepak Iyer, President, Mondelez International India, the NCPCR said it has taken cognizance of a complaint that Bournvita itself as a health powder/power drink, which on consumption promotes child’s growth & development. It added that it has been brought to its notice that the product contains high percentage of sugar and contents, substances or mixtures or formulas that may be harmful to the health of children.
NCPCR said it observed that this product (Bournvita)’s packaging, display and advertisements are misleading to the general public. “Further. your, product’s labelling and packaging also fails to acknowledge the correct information regarding the contents used in the product – Bournvita,” the notice stated.
In addition to directing Mondelez to withdraw all claims, it has also asked the company to send a detailed explanation/report to apprise the Commission on this matter within 7 days on receiving the notice.
Mondelez has declined to comment on the NCPCR notice.
In an earlier statement to CNBC-TV18 regarding the controversy, Bournvita said that its formulation is scientifically crafted by nutritionists and food scientists and that all claims are verified and transparent and all ingredients have regulatory approvals.
Bournvita said in a statement every serve of 20 gm of Bournvita has 7.5 grams of added sugar, much less than daily recommended intake limits of sugar for children.
While the influencer took down the video – which saw over 12 million views -- after receiving a legal notice from Mondelez, the topic took a life of its own on social media sparking a debate over the health benefits of these malt-based drinks. While there is no official standard currently for content of items like Sugar, fats, etc., medical professionals advise that a child not consume more than 24 grams of added sugar in a day.
Also Read: Bournvita controversy: Yet to receive any complaint against Cadbury drink, says India’s standards regulatory body
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!