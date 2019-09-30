TOP NEWS »

#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Nasdaq cracks down on IPOs of small Chinese companies

Updated : September 30, 2019 10:37 AM IST

Nasdaq Inc is cracking down on initial public offerings (IPOs) of small Chinese companies by tightening restrictions and slowing down their approval, according to regulatory filings, corporate executives and investment bankers.
At a time of escalating tensions between the United States and China over trade and technology, Nasdaq's curbs on small Chinese IPOs represent the latest flashpoint in the financial relationship between the world's two largest economies.
Small Chinese firms pursue these IPOs because they allow their founders and backers to cash out, rewarding them with US dollars they cannot easily access because of China's capital controls.
Nasdaq cracks down on IPOs of small Chinese companies
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Mylan to invest $1 billion in India on capex in 6 years

Mylan to invest $1 billion in India on capex in 6 years

Maruti Suzuki cuts price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti Suzuki cuts price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, OnePlus TV Q1 launched in India: Price, specfications, etc

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, OnePlus TV Q1 launched in India: Price, specfications, etc

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV