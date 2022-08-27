Mini
Retail brand Celio India ( the Indian chain of French menswear brand Celio) recently launched clothing in collaboration with the popular anime Naruto. After the success of that, the company also launched collections in collaboration with Pokemon and Attack on Titan. So with the anime merchandise sector market taking its steps towards expansion in India. Let’s understand what the buzz is all about.
The Japanese film sold over 50,000 tickets in pre-sales on its opening day, earning Rs 1.8 crore on the first day and Rs 5.4 crore in the first week.
Unbelievable! A Japanese film releasing in India with English subtitles, is going houseful in a rather small center (non metro), like Patna. I think, Patna doesn't even have enough Japanese restaurants, but tickets selling like hot Sushi. #JujutsuKaisen0 pic.twitter.com/EhDfxxrLdN— Himesh (@HimeshMankad) June 29, 2022
Film business never ceases to amaze! @Jujutsu_Kaisen_ #JujutsuKaisen0 in its OV (with eng. sub) and inspite of a delayed release, is leading the box office by a big margin at @_PVRCinemas today😇@PicturesPVR https://t.co/Va77RkZqzz— Kamal Gianchandani (@kamalgianc) June 30, 2022