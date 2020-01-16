Business
Government may impose anti-dumping duty on pharma chemical from China, Saudi Arabia
Updated : January 16, 2020 10:54 PM IST
India government has initiated a probe into an alleged dumping of Dimethyl Formamide from China, Saudi Arabia following a complaint filed by Balaji Amines on behalf of domestic industry.
Anti-dumping duty is aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more