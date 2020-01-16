#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Government may impose anti-dumping duty on pharma chemical from China, Saudi Arabia

Updated : January 16, 2020 10:54 PM IST

India government has initiated a probe into an alleged dumping of Dimethyl Formamide from China, Saudi Arabia following a complaint filed by Balaji Amines on behalf of domestic industry.
Anti-dumping duty is aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers.
