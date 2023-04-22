Infosys' founder Narayana Murthy on the path to building India's leading IT company

The early days of Infosys were indeed challenging. The team had to work hard to get clients and establish themselves in the market. But their hard work paid off, and they were soon able to grow their business and expand their services. Infosys went public in 1993, and since then, the company has gone on to become one of the most successful IT firms in India.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy is often called the father of India's IT sector, an entrepreneur who changed the face of tech not only in India but around the world. It all began in 1981 when he and six friends founded Infosys, with just $250 reputedly borrowed from his wife.

They offered services to companies looking to navigate a world that was increasingly becoming digital. The timing proved perfect, not only with software use growing but a new trend to outsource back office processes brought customers to their doorstep.

Infosys is now one of the largest IT companies in the world offering a range of tech solutions from cloud and AI to digital marketing and consulting.

In a conversation with CNBC-TV18, the company's founder Narayana Murthy talked about the journey of founding Infosys. He recounted the extreme hard work through the journey when all factors were against them, and it required considerable sacrifice from the people involved.

Murthy said, “It was a journey of extreme hard work, because those days the government was not business friendly, you needed to go to Delhi several times even for simple approvals.”

He added there was no current account convertibility, meaning even for a day trip abroad, one had to apply to the Reserve Bank of India and wait for 10 to 15 days. Additionally, banks did not recognise software as an item of collateral, making it difficult to secure loans.

Murthy explained that all of these factors made it very difficult for Infosys to get started.

However, despite the difficulties, Murthy and his team persevered. He said the idea behind Infosys was to focus on services, specifically to add value to the most competitive economies in the world.

Murthy's goal was to create job opportunities for Indian engineers and to be at the forefront of software development, which was still a relatively new field. He saw the potential and the exciting things happening in the area of software and wanted to be a part of it.

