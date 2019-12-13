#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Napean Opportunities, Honey Wheat get CCI nod to acquire stake in SBI General Insurance

Updated : December 13, 2019 07:16 PM IST

The transaction involves the acquisition of 16.01 percent paid-up share capital of SBI General Insurance by Napean Opportunities and 9.99 percent by Honey Wheat Investment Ltd.
The country's largest lender and Insurance Australia Group (IAG) held 70 percent and 26 percent, respectively, in SBI General Insurance.
The CCI has also approved Sanaka Growth SPV I Ltd's investment in Edelweiss Securities Ltd (ESL).
Napean Opportunities, Honey Wheat get CCI nod to acquire stake in SBI General Insurance
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Till November, Income Tax Department issues tax refunds of Rs 1.57 lakh crore

Till November, Income Tax Department issues tax refunds of Rs 1.57 lakh crore

Rs 1 lakh turned Rs 3.7 crore! This stock delivered over 37,000% returns in 16 years

Rs 1 lakh turned Rs 3.7 crore! This stock delivered over 37,000% returns in 16 years

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% led by metal, auto stocks; Tata Motors top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% led by metal, auto stocks; Tata Motors top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV