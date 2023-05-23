Nap Chief holds licensing agreements with industry giants such as Disney, Marvel, Warner Brothers, Viacom, and many others.

Homegrown kids fashion brand Nap Chief will expand its reach to international markets, with the Middle East being its first target. To further strengthen its global footprint, the brand plans to leverage platforms like "Amazon Global Store" ensuring accessibility to its products worldwide, the company stated.

"The brand was founded by siblings - Pooja and Raghav Gupta. Introduced in 2020, this direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand offers everyday home and play-wear for children up to 14 years old, catering to families as well," the company said.

Nap Chief holds licensing agreements with industry giants such as Disney, Marvel, Warner Brothers, Viacom, and many others. In 2021 the company secured a seed round of funding from Gurugram based VC firm- Titan Capital, which has been utilized to expand its team and product categories.

"They believe in delivering quality products that align with global fashion trends while maintaining value-for-money price points. Nap Chief's products are available for purchase on its own website- NapChief.com, as well as major online marketplaces such as Myntra, Amazon, Firstcry, NykaaFashion, ShopDisney, Flipkart, Ajio, and few more, the company said.

Raghav Gupta, Founder of Nap Chief said, "Our collection has received an response from metros as well as tier-2 cities. Having served over 1 lakh+ families, we believe it’s the right time for building our offline presence to reach a wider audience.“

Nap Chief is establishing its offline footprint across India by supplying its collections to retail stores through distributors and wholesalers.