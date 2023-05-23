English
    Nap Chief to soon expand to international markets

    Nap Chief to soon expand to international markets

    Nap Chief to soon expand to international markets
    By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023 10:46:05 PM IST (Updated)

    Nap Chief holds licensing agreements with industry giants such as Disney, Marvel, Warner Brothers, Viacom, and many others.

    Homegrown kids fashion brand Nap Chief will expand its reach to international markets, with the Middle East being its first target. To further strengthen its global footprint, the brand plans to leverage platforms like "Amazon Global Store" ensuring accessibility to its products worldwide, the company stated.

    "The brand was founded by siblings - Pooja and Raghav Gupta. Introduced in 2020, this direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand offers everyday home and play-wear for children up to 14 years old, catering to families as well," the company said.
    Nap Chief holds licensing agreements with industry giants such as Disney, Marvel, Warner Brothers, Viacom, and many others. In 2021 the company secured a seed round of funding from Gurugram based VC firm- Titan Capital, which has been utilized to expand its team and product categories.
