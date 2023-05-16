Nandico launches cloud-based SAAS PACS to improve turnaround time for radiology reports

History and documents of patients uploaded by the centers are available on its zero-foot print viewer saving precious time for the radiologists. Radiology companies can share reports, and cloud links of CT/MRI/ XRAY scans with patients and referring doctors on WhatsApp.

Nandico has launched a cloud-based Software as Service (Saas) new generation Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS). It allows radiologists and clinicians to view radiology scans including CT, MRI, X-ray, PET scans, and DSA scans on any device, at low cost and within a short time period. The results can be viewed immediately within minutes after the scans, the firm said.

"The product is proving to be a boon for tele-radiology companies. Cloud-based reporting easily allows remote work. Now, radiologists can annotate and attach relevant images of CT/MRI scans with reports thus increasing the report's quality. Another advantage is admin can view radiologists who are online and can assign cases based on priority. Also, the innovative user interface provides radiologists with all the needed details for reporting on a single screen," it said.

History and documents of patients uploaded by the centers are available on its zero-foot print viewer saving precious time for the radiologists. Radiology companies can share reports, and cloud links of CT/MRI/ XRAY scans with patients and referring doctors on WhatsApp.

The startup has also been helping in addressing the shortage of radiologists in the country. According to recent studies, the radiologist-to-patient ratio in India is 1:1,00,000 compared to 4.8:10,000 in the UK and 10:10,000 in the US. The shortage of radiologists has led to an extremely longer turnaround time. The turnaround time for radiology scans has improved dramatically.

Nandico allows technicians to manage their workflow and experience smoothness as never before. It is easy for them to chat with radiologists and teleradiology admins on the NANDICO Dashboard. They can upload documents and prescriptions of patients directly from their mobiles.

Dr. Bharat Gupta, the Co-Founder said, “We are happy that tele-radiology companies are adopting a useful change to serve society in a digital way. Many of our clients are uploading more than 1,000 cases per day and are managing more than hundreds of centers under their teleradiology companies. It is sad that most of the companies are stuck on outdated PACS which need installation at every step and are very combustive to use. These companies are losing their business share to teleradiology companies who are digital bellwethers. Nandico’s Cloud PACS has been developed by ex-engineers from Microsoft, and Flipkart in IT."