Nandico launches cloud-based SAAS PACS to improve turnaround time for radiology reports

History and documents of patients uploaded by the centers are available on its zero-foot print viewer saving precious time for the radiologists. Radiology companies can share reports, and cloud links of CT/MRI/ XRAY scans with patients and referring doctors on WhatsApp.

Nandico has launched a cloud-based Software as Service (Saas) new generation Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS). It allows radiologists and clinicians to view radiology scans including CT, MRI, X-ray, PET scans, and DSA scans on any device, at low cost and within a short time period. The results can be viewed immediately within minutes after the scans, the firm said.

"The product is proving to be a boon for tele-radiology companies. Cloud-based reporting easily allows remote work. Now, radiologists can annotate and attach relevant images of CT/MRI scans with reports thus increasing the report's quality. Another advantage is admin can view radiologists who are online and can assign cases based on priority. Also, the innovative user interface provides radiologists with all the needed details for reporting on a single screen," it said.

