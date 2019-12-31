Business
N Chandrasekaran New Year's message to employees: Tata Group well positioned to face challenges
Updated : December 31, 2019 11:06 AM IST
In his letter to the employees, Chandrasekaran recounted some of the challenges and achievements of the group this year, including the troubles in India’s automobile sector that impacted Tata Motors’ sales and Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) continuous “market-leading performance”.
Chandrasekaran took charge of Tata Sons in 2017 after Ratan Tata’s brief stint following the unceremonious exit of Mistry.
