Myntra announces launch of Starbucks' merchandise on its platform

Starbucks’ merchandise, including coffee mugs, bottles, flasks, coffee press machines and coasters, at a price range between Rs 699 to Rs 2,299 would be sold on Myntra's platform.
Indian e-commerce platform Myntra announced the launch of Starbucks’ signature merchandise on its platform on Saturday.
Myntra has made Starbucks’ merchandise, including coffee mugs, bottles, flasks, coffee press machines and coasters, available on its platform at a price range between Rs 699 and Rs 2,299.
Starbucks would be amongst the 100+ home category brands, including Home Center, Fab India, Nestasia, and H&M that are currently available on Myntra's platform.
Following the launch, Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra said, “We are absolutely thrilled to have them (Starbucks) onboard with us. As we endeavour to cater to the lifestyle needs of our consumers, this exciting collaboration caters to our customers' discerning tastes, making their everyday lifestyle choices even more delightful.”
The world’s largest coffeehouse chain, Starbucks also has its presence in the home products market and aims to provide customers a premium experience irrespective of their location or time, according to Tata Starbucks Pvt Ltd CEO, Sushant Dash.
Dash said, “Through strategic associations with companies like Myntra, Tata Starbucks is committed to offering an unparalleled digital experience, thereby enabling customers to experience the premium Starbucks Experience regardless of their location or time.”
Moreover, Myntra, owned by e-commerce company Flipkart, is set to lay off up to 50 employees in its restructuring exercise.
