Mylan to invest $1 billion in India on capex in 6 years
Updated : September 29, 2019 03:30 PM IST
Multinational drug company Myaln has said it will invest $1 billion in the next 5-6 years on Capex in India, given the importance of the country's position in world pharma supply-chain, and pitched for the government incentivising research and development activities.
Mylan global president and executive director Rajiv Malik said the company had been investing close to about $400 million or $450 million towards Capex every year and half of it in India.
Mylan India's journey started in 2007 after it acquired Matrix laboratories and at that point in time the company was predominantly a manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API).
