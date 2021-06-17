MyGlamm names actor Shraddha Kapoor brand ambassador and investing partner

D2C beauty and personal care brand MyGlamm, has appointed actor Shraddha Kapoor as their brand ambassador. Shraddha has also invested an undisclosed amount in the brand.

Founded in 2017 by Darpan Sanghvi and Co-founded by Priyanka Gill, MyGlamm offers a range of 600 plus cruelty-free products across makeup, skincare, and personal care. While it is digital-first, MyGlamm also has over 10,000 offline points of sales across 70 cities in India.

“We have always admired Shraddha for her clean beauty and cruelty-free philosophy and how she connects and resonates with her over 60 million Instagram followers. At MyGlamm we are building great products by connecting with our consumers digitally and understanding what they want. We are excited to welcome Shraddha as an investor in MyGlamm and join us on this journey of creating India’s largest beauty company leveraging content, community and commerce.” says Darpan Sanghvi, Founder and CEO, MyGlamm.

Priyanka Gill, Co-founder & President MyGlamm adds, “Shraddha is the ultimate girl-next-door. Not only is she a brilliant actor but she is also someone millions of women love and instantly relate to. Welcoming her on board as an investor in MyGlamm is very exciting and we look forward to partnering with Shradha to make the beauty journey of our users and her fans even more effective and meaningful.”

Embracing the philosophy of building a community with its users, MyGlamm engages with them and eventually co-creates products with users. The venture says incorporating customer feedback and wants, in their product formulations is what attracted actor Shradha Kapoor to invest in the brand.

She commented “I am really excited to be the face of MyGlamm and also have the opportunity to invest in it. The DTC beauty market is growing rapidly and I believe it is the future. Through MyGlamm I hope to understand and fulfill the beauty needs of my fans and followers.”

MyGlamm uses a combination of technology, content, and social media to allow consumers to not only discover its products but also create a rich, personalized, content and tutorial fuelled post-purchase experience through its App.

Female content platform, POPxo and influencer management platform Plixxo are part of the MyGlamm group . The MyGlamm-POPxo-Plixxo combined entity claims to be the largest Content to Community to Commerce platform in India with 88 million annual female users, with 1.5 billion annual video views and 150,000 influencers onboarded.

Investors in MyGlamm include L’Occitane, Bessemer Venture Partners, Amazon, Ascent Capital, Wipro, the Mankekar family, and Tano Capital which enables them to leverage deep industry and technology expertise.