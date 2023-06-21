MWE Group announces expansion into Somalia, Morocco, Egypt, Turkey

A player in India, Dubai and the United Kingdom with an annual turnover of 50 million pounds, this move represents a strategic development in the company's growth trajectory.

Global conglomerate MWE Group has announced plans to expand into Somalia, Morocco, Egypt, and Turkey. A player in India, Dubai and the United Kingdom with an annual turnover of 50 million pounds, this move represents a strategic development in the company's growth trajectory, the firm stated.

The expansion into these emerging markets aligns with the MWE Group’s broader business objective of bolstering resilience through global diversification, it said.

The market landscapes of Somalia, Morocco, Egypt, and Turkey each present opportunities for business growth. Somalia represents an endorsement of economic resurgence, while Morocco and Egypt, with their foothold in tourism, agricultural and manufacturing sectors, could provide an unexplored market potential. Turkey, strategically positioned between Europe and Asia, offers opportunities for market penetration and revenue growth.

MWE Group's entry into these economies signifies an important step in its ongoing global journey.

Commenting on the same, Adil Akhtar said, "An expansion strategy acts as a roadmap for success. It involves setting clear goals, defining target markets, and outlining the steps required to achieve desired outcomes. Careful consideration must be given to financial resources, operational capabilities, and potential risks involved. A well-crafted plan ensures a focused approach, streamlines decision-making and maximises the chances of a successful expansion."