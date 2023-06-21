CNBC TV18
MWE Group announces expansion into Somalia, Morocco, Egypt, Turkey

MWE Group announces expansion into Somalia, Morocco, Egypt, Turkey
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023

Global conglomerate MWE Group has announced plans to expand into Somalia, Morocco, Egypt, and Turkey. A player in India, Dubai and the United Kingdom with an annual turnover of 50 million pounds, this move represents a strategic development in the company's growth trajectory, the firm stated.

The expansion into these emerging markets aligns with the MWE Group’s broader business objective of bolstering resilience through global diversification, it said.
The market landscapes of Somalia, Morocco, Egypt, and Turkey each present opportunities for business growth. Somalia represents an endorsement of economic resurgence, while Morocco and Egypt, with their foothold in tourism, agricultural and manufacturing sectors, could provide an unexplored market potential. Turkey, strategically positioned between Europe and Asia, offers opportunities for market penetration and revenue growth.
X