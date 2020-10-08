  • SENSEX
Murugappa heir Valli Arunachalam sues family, Murugappa holding co AIL

Updated : October 08, 2020 01:36 PM IST

Valli said that the family voting against her appointment was the end of the road for an amicable settlemen
She said she had complete faith in the judiciary, and that her efforts would have broader implications with respect to gender equality and social parity

