Business Murugappa heir Valli Arunachalam sues family, Murugappa holding co AIL Updated : October 08, 2020 01:36 PM IST Valli said that the family voting against her appointment was the end of the road for an amicable settlemen She said she had complete faith in the judiciary, and that her efforts would have broader implications with respect to gender equality and social parity Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.