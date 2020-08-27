Business Murugappa Group led Tube Investments remains sole bidder for CG Power Updated : August 27, 2020 12:01 AM IST Murugappa Group-led Tube Investments remained the sole bidder, with no new suitors coming forward under the Swiss Challenge method. Lenders proposed to conduct the sale via the Swiss Challenge Method which is an open bid process favouring the highest offer. The company ran into trouble last year when its board discovered large accounting irregularities. Its chairman Gautam Thapar was subsequently forced to leave. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply