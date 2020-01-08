#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Murugappa Group chairman Murugappan says Arunachalam's claims to be handled 'with standards of good governance'

Updated : January 08, 2020 10:43 AM IST

Murugappan said that Arunachalam’s demand for a seat on the of Ambadi Investments Ltd (AIL), a holding company of the Murugappa Group, will be addressed “with standards of good governance.”
Arunahcalam, the daughter of former Murugappa patriarch, the late MV Murugappan, has been waging a lone battle against seven other branches of the Murugappa family for a position on the all-male board of AIL.

