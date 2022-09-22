Mumbai tops IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 with 283 entrants — a look at Mumbai's 10 richest individuals

By CNBCTV18.com

Mumbai is home to the most number of rich individuals in India. With 283 entrants in the recently-published IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, Mumbai is the most represented city. The list is the 11th annual ranking of the wealthiest individuals in the country. Here are the 10 richest individuals from the financial capital of India.

No. 10 | Vijay Chauhan and Family | Overall Rank: 26

The patriarch of the family controlling Parle Products, Vijay Chauhan saw his wealth grow by 35 percent to Rs 49,400 crore.

No. 9 | Sajjan Jindal and Family | Overall Rank: 22

The chairman and managing director of JSW Group, Sajjan Jindal’s wealth stood at Rs 54,500 crore even though it shrunk by 2 percent.

No. 8 | Nusli Wadia and Family | Overall Rank: 19

Chairman of the FMCG major Wadia Group, Nuslia Wadia’s wealth of Rs 57,900 crore saw a 5 percent drop from last year.

No. 7 | Gopikishan Damani and Family | Overall Rank: 15

Younger brother to India’s retail king Radhakishan Damani, Gopikishan saw his fortunes swell by 15 percent to Rs 67,700 crore.

No. 6 | Ashwin Dani and Family | Overall Rank: 13

Ashwin Dani is the non-executive chairman of Asian Paints Ltd, India's largest paint company. His fortune stood at Rs 71,600 crore, the same as 2021.

No. 5 | Kumar Mangalam Birla and Family | Overall Rank: 11

As the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates, KM Birla’s wealth stands at Rs 1,19,200 crore, a 2 percent decrease.

No. 4 | Uday Kotak and Family | Overall Rank: 10

With a net wealth of Rs 1,19,400 crore, the head of the Kotak Mahindra Bank noted an increase of 3 percent in his wealth.

No. 3 | Dilip Shanghvi | Overall Rank: 9

With an increase of 12 percent from 2021, the founder of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has a total wealth of Rs 1,33,500 crore.

No. 2 | Radhakishan Damani and Family | Overall Rank: 4

Radhakishan Damani, the billionaire investor, business magnate and founder of Avenue Supermarts, managed to increase his wealth by 13 percent to Rs 1,75,100 crore.

No. 1 | Mukesh Ambani and Family | Overall Rank: 2