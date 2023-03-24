Mumbai to host India Gem and Jewellery show between April 7 to 10

GJS will comprise the manufacturers and wholesalers of Gems & Jewellery retailers, stockists as well as dealers from all over the countrty. GJS is being organised less than two-week ahead of the Akshaya Tritiya this year.

All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, the industry body catering to around 300,000 Indian jewellers and the allied industry, is looking forward to the third edition of India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS) scheduled from April 7 to 10, 2023. The event would be held at Bombay Exhibition Centre (NESCO), Mumbai.

GJS will comprise the manufacturers and wholesalers of Gems & Jewellery retailers, stockists as well as dealers from all over the countrty. GJS is being organised less than two-week ahead of the Akshaya Tritiya (which falls this year on April 22, 2023), the most important occasion for buying gold and silver jewellery in India, and hence the event gains prominence.

After a lukewarm customer response on the Gudi Padwa due to record high gold prices, sentiment across jewellery sales is likely to remain robust after an encouraging response at India Gem & Jewellery Show.

Saiyam Mehra, Chairman, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, said, “ As we all are set to present the 3rd edition - we are getting positive responses from the industry with our door-to-door promotion activities and road shows in multiple cities. We are confident that we will achieve the desired number and make it a grand success.”

So far, more than 450 exhibitors have booked their stalls for the industry and over 15,000 visitors are expected to make their presence felt at the show. Additionally, a series of seminars have been organised daily for the participants to share their knowledge and drive value to the industry.

GJC, for the last 17 years, has been serving as a bridge between the government and the trade by undertaking various initiatives on behalf of and for the industry.