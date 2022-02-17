Mumbai-Navi Mumbai water taxi service begins from today; check routes and fare

The long-awaited water taxi service from Navi Mumbai to Mumbai has begun. The waterway will connect the taxi service with Nerul, Belapur and Elephanta Islands.

The speed boats may take around 30 minutes to reach Bhaucha Dhakka in South Mumbai from Belapur in Navi Mumbai. The catamaran service may take up to 45-50 minutes on the same water taxi route.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off the water taxi service today in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“Water taxi services between Belapur Jetty and Domestic Cruise Terminal at Mumbai Port will reduce travel time between Navi Mumbai and South Mumbai from 1.5 hrs to 30 mins; service to ease road traffic congestion, encourage use of Mumbai Harbour for transportation," Sonowal said.

Water taxi fares

Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT) to Belapur: ₹1,210.

From DCT to Dharamtar: ₹2,000; Duration: 55 min.

From DCT to JNPT: ₹200; Duration: 20 min.

From DCT to Karanja: ₹1,200; Duration: 45 min.

The fares are for shared taxis. People can also book individual taxis for special occasions. A monthly pass to travel from DCT till Belapur will cost Rs 12,000, reported The Times of India.

How to book?

For booking details, one can visit the official website of Infinity Harbour.

Step 1: Select the Water taxi route from the options provided.

Step 2: Select the seat of choice.

Step 3: Pay via One-Click Payment option or through credit/debit cards or net banking.

Rules for Passengers

Arrive 30 minutes before departure time.

Boarding gates will close 10 minutes before departure.

All passengers need to carry a valid photo Id proof.

Masks are mandatory and social distancing must be maintained throughout the journey.

Tickets are non-transferable and will be valid only on the date of travel and only for the departure slot booked.

Tickets of passengers reporting after the departure time will be automatically cancelled without refund.

Smoking/spitting/chewing/ tobacco on the boat strictly prohibited.

Weapons, inflammable liquids, alcohol, drugs, explosives, corrosives, arms and ammunition, and other restricted articles are prohibited.

Life jackets are mandatory and crew instruction to be followed at all time.

Consumption of drugs and alcohol on boat or within the terminal premises is strictly prohibited.