Mumbai COVID-19 restrictions hit food delivery industry

The latest BMC order allowing food delivery round the clock has come as a respite for delivery executives. But the testing requirements remains a concern because while food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato will cover testing costs, delivery executives are not sure when this will translate on-ground and that they may have issues with authorities while delivering food on a daily basis.

Food delivery platforms on their part have requested the Maharashtra government to allow them more time to get delivery executives tested. This will allow delivery executives to move freely to deliver.