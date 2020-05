The Multiplex Association of India on Wednesday submitted enhanced safety and precautions plan for cinemas to the Information & Broadcasting Ministry and various state governments, said film trade analyst and critic Taran Adarsh, in a tweet, on Wednesday.

Safety and precautions plan that was submitted include deep cleaning, sanitisation of strategic location, washing hands, and social distancing.

They have also proposed thermal screening, arrangement for seats and contactless payments.

Last week, after several filmmakers took their films straight to the OTT platforms, some exhibitors and multiplexes expressed their big disappointment on the matter.

Earlier last week, multiplex chain INOX had released a statement expressing "extreme displeasure and disappointment" over the film Gulabo Sitabo releasing on OTT.