Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani vaulted into the list of the world's top 10 richest, according to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaire list, with his net worth rising $5.3 billion to $64.6 billion (or Rs 4.9 lakh crore).

The sharp increase in net worth today likely came about from the stock price of Reliance Industries, which rose 6.5 percent today.

As of 7 pm IST, Ambani was ninth on the list, one notch above Google co-founder Larry Page, who was at number ten with a net worth of $64.5 billion.

Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires rankings track the daily ups and downs in the fortunes of the world’s richest people. The value of individuals’ public holdings is updated every 5 minutes when respective stock markets are open.

Individuals whose fortunes are significantly tied to private companies will have their net worths updated once a day.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tops the list with a net worth of $158.9 billion, Bill Gates is next with $109.4 billion, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is fourth at $86.9 billion.

The second richest Indian on the Forbes list is DMart founder Radhakishan Damani, ranked 84th, with a net worth of $16.2 billion.

Disclosure: RIL Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.