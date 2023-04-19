Mukesh Ambani turns 66: Inspiring quotes by the Reliance Industries Chairman

Under Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries, the conglomerate founded by his father Dhirubhai Ambani, has become one of India’s most recognisable and respected companies.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries — India's most valuable company — celebrates his 66th birthday today, April 19.
Mukesh Ambani was born on April 19, 1957, in Yemen’s Aden. He later shifted to India and was brought up in Mumbai. Under Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries, the conglomerate founded by his father Dhirubhai Ambani, has become one of India’s most recognisable and respected companies.
Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, holds a degree in chemical engineering. He is a visionary businessman heading a company that has interests in oil and gas, telecom, petrochemicals and retail.
On his 66th birthday, here are some inspiring quotes from Asia's richest person, as per Forbes.