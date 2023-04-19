Mukesh Ambani turns 66: Inspiring quotes by the Reliance Industries Chairman

Under Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries, the conglomerate founded by his father Dhirubhai Ambani, has become one of India’s most recognisable and respected companies.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries — India's most valuable company — celebrates his 66th birthday today, April 19.

Mukesh Ambani was born on April 19, 1957, in Yemen’s Aden. He later shifted to India and was brought up in Mumbai. Under Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries, the conglomerate founded by his father Dhirubhai Ambani, has become one of India’s most recognisable and respected companies.

Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, holds a degree in chemical engineering. He is a visionary businessman heading a company that has interests in oil and gas, telecom, petrochemicals and retail.

On his 66th birthday, here are some inspiring quotes from Asia's richest person, as per Forbes.

“Relationships and trust. This is the bedrock of life.”

“My view is to give everyone the space to grow in his own way. When you see restructuring or separations in a family firm, value has almost always been destroyed. This is the first case where value has been enhanced. In that way it has been a win-win ending.”

“Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of self-reliance can be attained by making use of the internet and technology.”

“I am a big believer that technology shapes mankind.”

“In the journey of an entrepreneur, the most important thing is self-belief and the ability to convert that belief into reality.”

“It is important to remember that there are no overnight successes. You will need to be dedicated, single-minded, and there is no substitute for hard work.”

“Dance to your own music and take some risks in life, because it is often the risk taker who changes the course of history… and contributes to the well-being of millions of lives.”

