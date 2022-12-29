Mukesh Ambani sets goals for Reliance as he cites Messi to explain leadership

Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani completed 20 years at the helm on December 28, 2022. Speaking to employees at his father and founder Dhirubhai's birth anniversary, celebrated as Reliance Family Day, Ambani laid out the roadmap for the oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate to embark on a journey of comprehensive self-transformation.

Ambani cited the example of Argentina and Messi during his speech: "…how did Argentina win the Cup? It is because of the combination of leadership and teamwork. Messi could not have won the Cup on his own. Similarly, the Argentinian team could not have won without Messi's inspiring leadership. They faltered in the first game, but they did not give up. Ultimately, they won because they were breathing victory, dreaming of victory, and doing everything needed to achieve victory... until the last penalty shot. And this is how founder Dhirubhai Ambani also built Reliance.”

He said in five years, Reliance would complete its fifty years. "All of us are proud of what we have achieved so far. But the journey ahead is going to be far more exciting and rewarding, but also more challenging," he said.

Ambani spelt out his expectations from the leaders and employees:

On Jio

"Under Akash’s Chairmanship, Jio is rolling out the world’s best 5G network across India……at a pace faster than anywhere in the world. Jio’s 5G deployment will be complete in 2023. I congratulate the entire Jio Team for further consolidating the No.1 position in the digital connectivity business.

But Jio Platforms should now get ready for India’s next big opportunity – to provide unique digital products and solutions to both domestic and international markets.

Since every single village will have 5G connectivity, India has a historic opportunity to completely erase the rural-urban divide which has plagued our country for so long. We can now ensure that no Indian will be deprived of access to high-quality education, high-quality healthcare and high-productivity economic activities. This is how Jio can accelerate India’s inclusive development."

On Reliance Retail

"Under Isha, our retail business has grown rapidly. It has emerged as one with the widest and deepest reach in India across all product baskets. Most significantly, Reliance Retail created over two lakh new jobs last year, becoming one of India’s leading employers. I congratulate the Retail Team for setting new standards in disciplined execution, which is the key to its success.

But I know that all of you in the Retail team are capable of chasing even more ambitious targets and goals. Like Jio, the growth of our Retail business will also have a cascading effect on India’s inclusive development.

Our young people will have more jobs. Our farmers will have higher incomes. Our SMEs and large manufacturers will become more productive. And our trader partners will become more prosperous."

On O2C business

"We continue to build on our leadership in the O2C business with new capacities and capabilities. In the E&P Segment, our team continues to work harder to provide energy security for India.

All of us are excited about the Media & Entertainment business and its integration with the digital services that will reinvent the industry completely."

On New Energy

"New Energy is Reliance’s newest start-up business with a potential to transform not just the company or the country, but the entire world. It shows that we CARE FOR THE PLANET and we CARE FOR ALL THE PEOPLE ON THE PLANET. With Anant joining this upcoming Next-Gen business, we are making rapid progress in getting our Giga Factories in Jamnagar ready.

From being India’s largest and most valuable corporate, Reliance is now well on its way to also becoming India’s ‘Greenest’ corporate. The goals before our New Energy Team are crystal clear. Enable India to achieve security and self-sufficiency in energy by reducing the dependence on imports.

And remember, you can do so only by remaining agile and ahead of the technology curve."

On Reliance Foundation

"2023 will also be a Year of Renewal and Revitalisation for Reliance Foundation. Under Nita’s inspiring leadership, Reliance Foundation is working on even more ambitious new initiatives in education, healthcare, sports, women’s empowerment and ecological conservation."