Former Cisco chief executive officer (CEO) John Chambers, in an interview with The Innovator, praised Reliance Industries (RIL) and its Chairman Mukesh Ambani.



“Ambani has built out the most advanced architecture in the world for digitization. He saw that voice will be free, then data will be free & then video will be free. He kept ahead of those trends & all the competitors unwilling to take the huge risks that he took,” Chambers told the magazine.

