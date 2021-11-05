Mukesh Ambani and family not relocating to London

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and his family are not relocating to London or anywhere else in the world, the company said on Friday.

The clarification came against the backdrop of a media report that led to speculation about the Ambani family’s plans to partly reside in Stoke Park, London. The report came after RIL group company, Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited recently acquired iconic British property Stoke Park estate.

Here’s what the company said about Ambanis' ‘relocation’ plans

A recent report in a newspaper has led to unwarranted and baseless speculation in social media regarding the Ambani family’s plans to partly reside in Stoke Park, London.

Reliance Industries Limited will like to clarify that the Chairman and his family have no plans whatsoever to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world.

Further, RIL group company, RIIHL, which acquired Stoke Park estate recently, would like to clarify that its acquisition of the heritage property is aimed at enhancing this as a premier golfing and sporting resort, while fully complying with the planning guidelines and local regulations.

This acquisition will add to the fast-growing consumer business of the group. Simultaneously, it will also expand the footprint of India’s famed hospitality industry globally.

