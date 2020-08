Business magnate Mukesh Ambani is the fourth richest person in the world with a personal wealth of $80.6 billion in 2020, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a daily ranking of wealthiest individuals.

Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd, surpassed Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton. Jeff Bezos, Bil Gates and Mark Zuckerberg rounded out the top three spots.

As per Bloomberg Billionaire Index data, Ambani jumped ten places on the index since January, and is ahead of Warren Buffett, Steve Ballmer, Bernard Arnault Elon Musk, Sergey Brin and Larry Page in terms of net worth.