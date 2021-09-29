MSTC targets 20% growth from FY22 e-commerce revenue; expects to set up new facilities

MSTC, a government-owned e-commerce service provider involved in diversified e-commerce services, had tied up with Mahindra Intertrade to set up Mahindra MSTC Recycling for vehicle recycling.

“The revenue potential is definitely there and right now we have 3 plants with our joint venture (JV) Mahindra Intertrade. We are looking at setting up more plants and the JV is working quite satisfactorily, and we hope to set up more plants in the current financial year and in the times to come also,” said Surinder Kumar Gupta, CMD, in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

On e-commerce revenues, he said, “Last year our e-commerce revenues were around Rs 203 crore as per our audited balance sheet, and we are looking at a growth of around 20 percent in the current financial year (FY22).”

