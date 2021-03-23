MSMEs in Coimbatore gravely impacted by soaring copper prices Updated : March 23, 2021 10:07 AM IST The crisis has impacted companies that manufacture motor, pump and wires, the most. Majority of the 50,000 MSMEs located in the manufacturing hub have reported that a pronounced spike in input costs has dried up funds. Published : March 23, 2021 10:04 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply