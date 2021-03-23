  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business

MSMEs in Coimbatore gravely impacted by soaring copper prices

Updated : March 23, 2021 10:07 AM IST

The crisis has impacted companies that manufacture motor, pump and wires, the most.
Majority of the 50,000 MSMEs located in the manufacturing hub have reported that a pronounced spike in input costs has dried up funds.
MSMEs in Coimbatore gravely impacted by soaring copper prices
Published : March 23, 2021 10:04 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

SEBI amends AT-1 valuation rule, provides staggered maturity timeline to MFs

SEBI amends AT-1 valuation rule, provides staggered maturity timeline to MFs

Household debt soars to 37.1% of GDP, savings plunge 10.4% in Q2: RBI report

Household debt soars to 37.1% of GDP, savings plunge 10.4% in Q2: RBI report

SEBI to amend AT-1 valuation rule; Ananth Narayan says phased implementation will provide relief to industry

SEBI to amend AT-1 valuation rule; Ananth Narayan says phased implementation will provide relief to industry

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement