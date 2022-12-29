MSMEs: Will 2023 be about survival or growth?

While some experts believe top priority for MSMEs in 2023 will continue to be survival, there are others who suggest the year will be better at least when it comes to raising credit.

It has been a bumpy ride for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) this calendar year — from low demand, to shrinking margins, to piling up inventories, to rising interest rates. While some experts believe top priority for MSMEs in 2023 will continue to be survival, there are others who suggest the year will be better at least when it comes to raising credit.

"The year 2023 is largely expected to be encouraging for the MSME sector as the declining WPI will reduce input cost pressure on them. MSMEs may have to face higher interest costs because of tightening of monetary policy by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, the falling input cost may cushion the impact of rising cost of credit on the margins of MSMEs," said Rupa Naik, the executive director at WTC Mumbai

Industry experts believe MSMEs are maintaining growth momentum supported by several factors. Capacity utilisation in many industries across the sector is already nearing 70 percent and sales have reached close to 90 percent of the pre-pandemic levels. "Revenue levels of the MSME sector are expected to bounce back to 1.27 times of the pre-pandemic levels," said Hardika Shah, founder and CEO at Kinara Capital.

Even as capacity utilisation, and sales are nearing pre-COVID levels; shrinking margins, and meeting some challenging demands of customers have just gotten worse. In order to maintain the market share or hold on to existing clients, many MSMEs ended up stretching themselves. Vishal Suryawanshi, vice-president - credit (SCF and Colending), Vivriti Capital, said working capital requirements increased mainly to meet the uncertain demands of MSMEs’ clients.

Meanwhile, Suryawanshi stressed availability of funds is generally a major road blocker. "If funds are not available on time, it could mean lost business opportunities, or lower quality due to insufficient resources,” he said, adding that overall, it has become easier and faster to access funds due to various policies.

As per RBI data, MSMEs — under priority sector lending in October 2022 —raised Rs 17.99 lakh crore from Rs 14.95 lakh crore in October 2021.

Shah said that with the pandemic in the rearview, there was a resurgence in the MSME sector and along with that, the credit demand rose.

The 2021-22 fiscal year started with a demand for MSME loans that grew 1.6 times the pre-pandemic levels (FY22 as against FY20). By August 2022, MSME credit demand was reported to be 60 percent higher than the pre-pandemic levels. “The aggregate bank credit to MSMEs grew to 27 percent by the second quarter FY23 as against 14 percent year-on-year. Overall, with India as the world’s fastest-growing major economy, the opportunity is ripe to support MSMEs, the backbone of India’s economy,” Shah added.

Rajesh Sharma, the managing director at Capri Global Capital Ltd, said, "The credit flow to MSME through banking and NBFC channels should continue to improve on the back of the momentum achieved during 2022.” Capri Global increased the reach of their MSME business to 137 branches in September 2022 from 110 branches in March 2022. "We have reported a robust 25 percent year-on-year growth in our MSME AUM in the second quarter of this fiscal, and expect it to stay in a strong trajectory in the second half of the present financial year," he said, adding that NBFCs, with their focus on the micro and small enterprises, should report a stronger growth rate in 2023.

Going forward, the sector is projected to witness robust growth driven by a rise in volume of India’s exports, industry players said. "MSMEs already contribute to nearly 50 percent of the country’s exports, and in 2022 alone, exports have grown by 37 percent year-on-year. Another contributing factor is domestic demand growth driven largely by rapid urbanisation. With the automobiles sector and various construction-related industries exceeding pre-pandemic levels of growth, MSMEs, which supply a significant portion of goods and services to these segments, will see a spike in growth in the future," Shah said.