Homebusiness news

MovieMax opens 7-screen multiplex in Hyderabad

MovieMax opens 7-screen multiplex in Hyderabad

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 16, 2022 9:05:25 PM IST (Updated)

MovieMax, a fast-expanding multiplex chain which is part of the Kanakia Group, was voted the 2022-2023 ‘Emerging Cinema Chain of the Year’ at the IMAX Big Cinema Awards in Chennai this year.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Hyderabadmovie

Previous Article

Approval granted for 340 additional posts of air traffic controllers this year: MoCA

Next Article

GMR Airports gets Rs 1390 crore for Philippines’ Cebu airport stake selloff