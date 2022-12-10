MovieMax opens 7-screen multiplex in Hyderabad

MovieMax, a fast-expanding multiplex chain which is part of the Kanakia Group, was voted the 2022-2023 ‘Emerging Cinema Chain of the Year’ at the IMAX Big Cinema Awards in Chennai this year.

MovieMax has opened a multiplex with 7 screens in Hyderabad. MovieMax known for their cinemas viewing experience with theatres all across the country, including tier 2, is expanding its business with acquiring more screens throughout the country. With opening two multiplexes back to back in Bikaner and Hyderabad, the brand is cementing its position as a market leader.

The Hyderabad property at AMR Planet mall, Secunderabad will give audiences a premium viewing experience with advance technology and an array of food and beverage options to make it a perfect outing with friends and families. MovieMax, a fast-expanding multiplex chain which is part of the Kanakia Group, was voted the 2022-2023 ‘Emerging Cinema Chain of the Year’ at the IMAX Big Cinema Awards in Chennai this year.

“Our aim at MovieMax is to reach out to the audiences in maximum capacity and to give them a good experience for an outing. All our cinemas would be equipped to showcase films with the best of technology and give people a wholesome experience with best seats, F & B and comfort of being at a premium property," said Ashish Kanakia, CEO, MovieMax Cinemas on the occasion of its launch.

Actor Adivi Sesh who was present at the opening of the theatre in Hyderabad said, “I am excited to be here. I would like to congratulate MovieMax as they were the ones who started the luxurious experience for watching films.”

“We are the fastest growing cinema chain in India. We have added 49 screens in last 6 months and are looking at adding 38 more screens in next 3 months. In terms of luxury, there are reclining seats in all our auditoriums here. There is live kitchen so out F & B menu is not restricted to popcorn and samosas.” Said Kunal Sawhney, COO, MovieMax Cinemas.