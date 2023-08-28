More than 30% of food delivery workers are college graduates: NCAER

Share Market Live NSE

With advancement in technology and internet accessibility, food delivery apps have become an integral part of our lives. Simultaneously, the ease with which one can become a food delivery partner or agent has also gone up. All you need is a smartphone and a motorbike. Even though research indicates that food delivery gig work has tipped the scales towards formalisation, a lot of work is still needed.

A recent report by National Council of Applied Economic Research points out a huge skill mismatch within the food delivery segment. The report reveals that over 32 percent of the food delivery workers are college graduates and more than 54 percent have passed class XII education.

The NCAER survey, conducted across 28 cities and encompassing 924 food delivery platform workers from a specific company, discloses significant insights. The study indicates that the average age of a food delivery worker stands at 29 years.

It also suggests that a considerable portion of these workers join to absorb the shock of sudden unemployment and most out of unemployment. The findings reveal that 9 percent of the respondents attributed their platform engagement to job loss, while 31.6 percent shared that they had been unemployed for an average of 5.4 months before transitioning to the platform, a trend that gained prominence during the pandemic.

The report also points out that these food delivery workers are overworked and in many cases earns more that an average urban youth male worker. The active long-shift food delivery platform worker on average works 27.7 percent longer than the average urban youth male worker, but generates 59.6 percent more (gross) income than him.

However, after accounting for fuel costs, the increase in income reduces to 5 percent. Further platform workers were earning lower (Rs 20, 744 per month) than their peer group (Rs 22,494 per month) covered in the PLFS 2021-22. The peer group comprises of workers in the age group of 18-35 with at least higher secondary education. Platform workers were working 23 percent more than their peers and earning 8 percent less than them. Hourly earnings for an average long-shift food delivery platform worker was US$ 11.

The average daily hours worked by a long-shift worker in the sample was 10.8 hours and by a short-shift worker it was 5.2. The majority of workers were male (99 per cent). Half the workers in the sample were from Tier 1 cities and the other half from Tier 2/Tier 3 cities. The report took into consideration the activity status of workers (active and inactive/ exit), tenure of workers in the platform (less than 1 year, 1-2 years and more than 2 years) and engagement type (long-and short-shifts). This was carried out in April and May 2022.

The report also sheds light on the state of formalisation of the gig economy. While 100 percent of the workers had a task-based written contract in the food delivery platform sector, only 31 percent of the long-shift workers had a tenure-based written contract of more than one year in their previous job.

Among active short-shift workers, 44.2 percent had written contracts in their alternative jobs. 26 percent of long-shift workers and 21 percent of active short-shift workers responded that they received health insurance from their past or alternative employers, respectively. On the other hand 100 percent of the food delivery workers said that they have an accident insurance. However, most of them don’t have a health insurance.

The food delivery platform workers do not get paid leave or pensions. In contrast, 40 percent of long-shift workers and 30 percent of short-shift active workers had paid leave in their previous or alternative jobs respectively. Further, 25 percent of long-shift workers and 17 percent of short-shift workers had pensions in their previous or alternative jobs, respectively.