#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

MoneyGram to bring in $3 billion into India, says Robin Raina of Ebix Inc

Updated : January 13, 2020 06:47 PM IST

EbixCash will be MoneyGram’s exclusive partner in India.
EbixCash said that the aim of this partnership was to increase inward remittance volumes to $3 billion annually.
Currently, EbixCash has a network of about 320,000 franchises across the country.
MoneyGram to bring in $3 billion into India, says Robin Raina of Ebix Inc
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

This stock surged from Rs 340 to Rs 1,490 in 10 years, and experts see further upside

This stock surged from Rs 340 to Rs 1,490 in 10 years, and experts see further upside

IFIN recovers Rs 1,379 crore loan; gross NPA at 97%

IFIN recovers Rs 1,379 crore loan; gross NPA at 97%

Tata Steel's Netherlands subsidiary raises 1.75 billion euro to refinance debt

Tata Steel's Netherlands subsidiary raises 1.75 billion euro to refinance debt

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV