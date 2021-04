Money Money Money: How the new wage code will affect your salary

Over the last couple of weeks and months there has been a lot of debate in the media, in newspapers and beyond about what the new wage code means. It was supposed to be implemented from April 1, but the central government notification that was supposed to put it to work still hasn't come.

So, will this wage code come about or not and what does it mean for salaried individuals is the theme of this episode.

Vikas Vasal of Grant Thornton Bharat, Preeti Chandrashekhar of Mercer India and Rituparna Chakraborty of Teamlease Services discussed this and more.