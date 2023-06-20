By Parikshit Luthra

Modi in US: Tesla officials have held talks with Indian government officials in the run up to the Prime Minister's visit to the United States. Tesla is considering increasing sourcing from India and is also considering the latter as a possible location for manufacturing in the future.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk would be among the leading US CEOs to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit to the United States. Musk would be among the first set of CEOs who will call on Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday evening in New York.

Elon Musk had first met Prime Minsiter Modi during the latter's visit to Tesla factory in San Jose in 2015. Indian government has held several rounds of meetings with the Tesla management on the possibility of Tesla moving some part of its supply chain to India. Tesla has no concrete plans to setup a manufacturing plant in India, so far. However there is a keen interest in India as a market. Tesla officials were in India just a few days ago to hold discussions, ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to United States.