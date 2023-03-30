Modernizing Tomorrow's Workforce along the Technology Axis

The pandemic served to accelerate the shift towards the remote-working model and outcome-based performance evaluation.

Alok Ohrie, President & Managing Director, Dell Technologies India:

The appearance of new technologies coupled with growing global interdependencies have necessitated the evolution of business models and production methods to optimize operational expenses, extend product life cycles, and drive personalized customer experiences to remain competitive. With inevitable and permanent changes in consumer preferences and social trends, it has become crucial for organizations to build a smart and effective workforce that can work together to solve complex problems, network across boundaries, and embrace continuous innovation to unlock exponential value and realize successful business outcomes.

In the recent years the combinatorial capabilities of emerging technologies such as automation, artificial intelligence and 5G have leveraged the incredible power of data to model business and customer strategies and transform the way work is performed. The pandemic served to accelerate the shift towards the remote-working model and outcome-based performance evaluation.

The hybrid workplace provides employees with greater flexibility, while also enabling companies to reduce costs and increase productivity. More than 57% of organizations polled in a survey reported they had surpassed their targets due to productivity gains through hybrid work during the pandemic.

Technology has transformed how teams collaborate, perform and deliver. Robotic processes are eliminating toil, freeing up employees' time and empowering them to focus on more complex, value-added tasks that drive enhanced customer experiences. Automation is helping companies eliminate human errors and reduce the time it takes to complete tasks, leading to improved accuracy and faster results. This in turn is increasing team morale and reducing attrition and burnout.

Access to real-time data and on-premises analytics made possible through edge computing is creating a smarter workforce that can make data-driven decisions, identify trends, monitor outcomes and respond rapidly to market changes. Disruptive products like ChatGPT are creating dynamism in the way professionals across profiles and skill-levels can harness the power of technology-aided tools to upgrade and upskill themselves on the go. Additionally, data can be mined to track employee performance and provide feedback, allowing them to identify areas for improvement, grow in their roles and thereby increase team productivity.

A faster internet with deeper penetration is bringing remote employees together, creating more connected and harmonious workplaces. Access to tools that bolster collaboration — such as instant messaging, asynchronous chat and video conferencing help break down geographical barriers, encourage teamwork and innovation, improve internal communication and engagement of the workforce.

However, advanced technologies must ultimately deliver safety, security and simplicity of experience, enabling companies to truly reinvent rather than merely automate. Dell Technologies offers a comprehensive portfolio of industry-leading solutions such as the Unified Workspace and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) to deliver a safe, seamless and unified engagement platform to workers through virtualization and single sign-on. Our solutions are easy to deploy, secure and manage from the cloud, and the architecture ensures that all devices and data are protected.

While technology has created new opportunities for competitive differentiation and delivering measurable business impact, it has also led to a demand for workers with augmented technical knowledge, better soft skills, and critical problem-solving abilities. As technology continues to advance, it is crucial for workers to continuously upskill and adapt to stay competitive, and to capitalize on the unparalleled innovation and digital transformation that characterize our work environment today.

The evolution of the workforce in the context of emerging technologies has been significant in recent years. Ever increasing digital adoption in core business functions such as production lines, logistics optimization, inventory control and customer experience is ensuring increased process clarity, fewer outages, improved security and unlimited growth opportunities across all dimensions of value-creation potential.

The hybrid workplace is likely to become a permanent fixture in the business landscape, offering a solution that balances the need for in-person collaboration with the convenience and flexibility of remote work. The data is compelling— the majority of high-revenue-growth companies have enabled productivity-anywhere workforce models. It is clear that the quality and availability technology, rather than physical workspace, will play the key role in defining the work experience of the future.

As the world's leading technology company helping to transform people's lives, Dell Technologies has been championing a flexible work environment from as early as 2009, when we launched the Connected Workplace program as a strategic business initiative. Today, the Connected Workplace 2.0, built upon trust, empowerment and flexibility, is a key component of our company’s culture, with more than 100,000 team members working remotely across the globe. We stand ready to partner with businesses as they reimagine the workplace to build agile and adaptive organizations through strong leadership and a passion for change.

This is a Partnered Post