Mobile retail firm Celekt launches 'Mission E-waste'

Celekt Mobiles has collaborated with e-waste disposal firms for responsible handling. The plans include expanding bins to key locations and introducing public kiosks for wider access.

Celekt Mobiles has introduced 'Mission E-waste: India', a green initiative to combat the country's e-waste crisis. With electronic consumption soaring, Celekt's initiative places dedicated e-waste bins in stores, allowing customers to responsibly dispose of devices.

In return, customers will receive discount coupons valued from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 for use within six months on new purchases, the firm stated.

Y Guru, Celekt Mobiles' Chairman, highlighted the initiative's significance as a tribute to environmental protection. K Taraka Rama Rao, Telangana's Minister for IT and Industries urged strategic e-waste bin placements in public areas.

Celekt's 'Mission E-waste' underscores collective responsibility in building a cleaner, healthier India for future generations.