Mobile retail firm Celekt launches 'Mission E-waste'

1 Min Read
Celekt Mobiles has collaborated with e-waste disposal firms for responsible handling. The plans include expanding bins to key locations and introducing public kiosks for wider access.
Celekt Mobiles has introduced 'Mission E-waste: India', a green initiative to combat the country's e-waste crisis. With electronic consumption soaring, Celekt's initiative places dedicated e-waste bins in stores, allowing customers to responsibly dispose of devices.
In return, customers will receive discount coupons valued from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 for use within six months on new purchases, the firm stated.
Y Guru, Celekt Mobiles' Chairman, highlighted the initiative's significance as a tribute to environmental protection. K Taraka Rama Rao, Telangana's Minister for IT and Industries urged strategic e-waste bin placements in public areas.
Celekt Mobiles has collaborated with e-waste disposal firms for responsible handling. The plans include expanding bins to key locations and introducing public kiosks for wider access.
Celekt's 'Mission E-waste' underscores collective responsibility in building a cleaner, healthier India for future generations.
First Published: Aug 14, 2023 11:22 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Independence Day 2023: Experts share tips to achieve financial freedom
Aug 14, 2023 IST5 Min Read
The Moon Rush — expect these nail-biting moments in the space arena next week
Aug 14, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Independence day sale: Types of online frauds and how to prevent them
Aug 14, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Legal Digest | Motor accident claim need not be made at the accident site
Aug 14, 2023 IST4 Min Read